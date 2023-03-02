The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin announced several initiatives to support and motivate secondary and graduate teachers on the occasion of his 70th birthday yesterday, March 1 and announced various schemes worth Rs 225 crore for the welfare of teachers. The provision of tablets would be provided that will help them keep updated with the latest teaching skills and improve their teaching capabilities as well. Additionally, a regular health check-up will ensure the well-being of the teachers and the monthly magazine Kanavu Aasiriyar will be published to improve their creativity. The magazine also aims to boost morale and motivate them, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



The Chief Minister also acknowledged the important role of teachers in implementing various government schemes such as Illam Thedi Kalvi, Naan Mudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn for the welfare of students and announced an educational tour abroad as an incentive for those who perform well in this regard. Furthermore, the aid for the educational expenses of children of teachers pursuing higher education will be increased to Rs 50,000.

However, the teachers are not very enthusiastic about these announcements as they believe that the government should prioritise their long-standing demand for the implementation of the old pension scheme, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

P Raymond Patrick, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu graduate teachers' association said, "All these announcements will not improve the financial condition of the teachers. The DMK in its manifesto had promised for re-implementation of the old pension scheme and it should work towards its fulfilment as it is one of the major concerns of the teachers. The new pension scheme provides no benefit to us," stated the report by The New Indian Express.