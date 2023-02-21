Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister, has penned a letter to Yogesh Singh, the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, regarding the prolonged delay in establishing governing bodies for 28 government colleges, officials said on Tuesday, February 21. Sisodia's correspondence expresses apprehension about the interviews that have been conducted to recruit professors, purportedly in the absence of complete governing bodies. He has raised concerns that this situation could precipitate an administrative and governance crisis in these institutions.

Further, he said, the experience of thousands of ad-hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university, and any further delays could hamper the capacity of the college to make key decisions. Further, he requested the DU VC to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all 28 government colleges.

No interviews can take place in these 28 colleges without the formation of full governing bodies as the intent of the government of NCT of Delhi is to create mechanisms whereby the first priority is given to the absorption of existing ad-hoc teachers, Sisodia wrote, as stated in a report by PTI.