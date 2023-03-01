The results of the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 have been postponed. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the results of FET to March 7. Once the results are announced, those who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results via the official website.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Browse the official website — natboard. edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the FET results link

3. Login with your credentials like application number and password

4. View the results

5. Download it for future reference

What is FET?

It is conducted by NBE and this is a qualifying-cum-ranking exam for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board- Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) courses.

Who are eligible?

Students who have a postgraduate (PG) medical degree or provisional pass certificate can appear for the exam.

Following this, selected candidates will go through a structured training programme where their performance record book will be maintained and an exam will be conducted at the end of training. After qualifying for the FET test, the student will be awarded Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board – Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) at the annual convocation of NBEMS, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.