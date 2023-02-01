The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has asked that the state's upcoming budget session spotlight unethical practices in the education sector and take appropriate action. The pandemic has been a major factor in the lapses observed in the education system, according to D Shashi Kumar, an educationist and the principal secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in the state.

According to him, many schools last year had infrastructure issues which led to building and fire safety hassles. It is important to deal with the problem of unauthorised schools operating irregularly and misleading parents by referring to the state-approved curriculum as CBSE-ICSE (Central Board of Secondary Education-Indian Certificate of Secondary Education). Orchid International School in Bengaluru had made headlines for making false claims of affiliation with the CBSE, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The association also recommended that a special National Education Section oversee the New Education Policy (NEP) being implemented in the state. All the rules and regulations that the government and educational institutions must put into effect must be established by them. Additionally, it was recommended that the state-wide assessments for Classes V to VIII be made simpler.

Finally, they demanded that the Right to Education (RTE) payment be correctly calculated by the education department and reimbursed to the designated schools. When a full return is not given to private, unaided schools, it is unfair to them, stated The New Indian Express report.