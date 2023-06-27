The Bangladesh Students’ Union wrote to the University Grants Commission, Bangladesh today, June 27, urging the body to intervene in the matter of the suspension of four faculty members at the South Asian University, Delhi.

In the representation, the union mentions that SAU was founded by the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Nations – and points out that the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh must interfere to call off the suspension of the faculty members as legitimate stakeholders of the University.

The issue at hand

On June 21, the South Asian University suspended four faculty members, for allegedly “inciting students against… the interest of the University” in violation of the university’s code of conduct. These suspensions came after masters’ students protested against the reduction of their monthly stipends for months last year.

The suspended faculty are Dr Snehashish Bhattacharya from the Faculty of Economics, Dr Srinivas Burra from the Faculty of Legal Studies, Dr Irfanullah Farooqi from the Faculty of Social Sciences and Dr Ravi Kumar from the Faculty of Social Sciences.

In addition, student bodies in India, particularly the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have also protested against the fact the university allegedly protected and even promoted a teaching staff member who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Speaking against their suspensions, Bangladesh Students’ Union says, “These professors had raised their voices against the compassionless manner in which the SAU administration dealt with the students protesting a decrease in their monthly stipend and demanding fair representation in sexual harassment and gender sensitization committees,” and that the “suspension of these professors for advocating for a fair and compassionate approach to resolving conflicts undermines the principles of openness, dialogue, and mutuality that are the hallmarks of the Indian education system.”

Need for a constructive academic environment

Further arguing for the need for intervention, the representation goes on to claim how the university authorities refuse to take any tangible action to resolve the case in a democratic way, “despite constant appeals from the students, alums and fellow professors.”

The university’s actions, alleges the representation, “demonstrate a disregard for accountability, transparency, integrity, and sustainability” within academia, and create a “hostile environment” that “goes against the essence of a vibrant and productive academic community.”

“It is crucial to establish a congenial academic environment at SAU that upholds the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for all stakeholders,” the Bangladesh Students’ Union appeals in the representation.