In a press conference in Pune on Thursday, June 22, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the G20 countries are unanimously working towards developing the capacity building of teachers, recognising the role of education as a critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally and valuing green transition and digital transformation, according to PTI reports.



The minister outlined the five outcomes after a meeting of G20 Education Ministers.



"The G20 countries have agreed upon the role of education as a critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally. The countries agreed upon the need to work together for a resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable future through education," he told a press conference.



He also added that the G20 Nations have a similar view on education and that it is not only about academic learning but also developing life, technical and vocational skills to make learners future-ready.

The leaders want to promote education, focus on capacity building and also, they have resolved to recognise the role of digital transformation, environment, women empowerment and other factors needed for sustainable development.



At the meeting, ministers of the G20 group formally accepted the outcome documents, marking the culmination of the extensive deliberations carried out over the past several months within the education working group track and these outcomes will serve as a roadmap for the international community to collaborate on actions and ensure inclusive and high-quality education for all learners.



The G20 Education Working Group focused on finding inclusive solutions and collective actions to address the diverse global challenges of the day during its four meetings in Chennai, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar and Pune.



The working group after the meeting emphasised four priority areas and these are:



1) Ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning

2) Making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative

3) Building capacities and promoting lifelong learning in the context of the future of work

4) Strengthening research and fostering innovation through enhanced collaboration and partnerships