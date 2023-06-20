The state Government of Kerala has time and again reiterated its commitment to elevate its schools to international standards. To achieve this, it has set up hi-tech classrooms and modern facilities in many schools.

Yet, there are a handful of schools in the state that lack even basic facilities like drinking water and toilets, as was revealed by the Education Department's reply to an RTI query, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Most schoking

The reply said over 30 government and aided schools lacked basic amenities. Of them, seven co-ed schools – which include lower primary, upper primary and high schools – do not have separate toilets for boys and girls. Shockingly, a lower primary school in Pathanamthitta education district does not have even a single washroom!

The teacher of a co-ed high school in Pathanamthitta education district said the absence of separate toilets in their institution affected boy students the most. “The school has two toilets, a common one for students and the other for the staff. The students' toilet is mainly for girl students. Boys have to use whichever urinal is free,” said the teacher.

The government and the court

The government had issued strict instructions to the Education Department officials to ensure basic facilities, including toilets and drinking water, in schools before allowing them to operate. Even the Kerala High Court had intervened and ordered the government to give priority to ensuring schools have toilets.

An Education Department official said separate toilet facilities for boys and girls, and potable water are a must for running schools. “The government also allots the required funds for the same every year. Hence, it should be checked in detail why some school still do not have such facilities,” said the official.