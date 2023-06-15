Now along with school bells, water bells are being sounded for students to drink water, as they returned to school with enthusiasm after an extended summer vacation. After postponing the reopening twice due to oppressive heat, the Puducherry schools commenced classes today, June 15, but with three water bells for drinking water and keeping the children hydrated.

Speaking on this, Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "As the impact of summer is more than usual, I have advised the education authorities to make arrangements for the students coming back to school and to ensure that they drink sufficient water to protect themselves from the heat. I also advised the teachers to pay attention to the students' frequency of drinking water."

The school education department has sent a circular to all schools directing the heads of schools in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry to introduce the Water Bell system to remind students to consume water. As per the circular, the "water bell" to drink water will ring twice at 10.30 am and 11.45 am in the morning and once in the afternoon at 2.30 pm.

Following this, at the bell's ring, all students should be encouraged to drink water, however, there should be no compulsion. The breaks should last for five to ten minutes during which teachers will instruct the students to drink water and advise them why it is important to keep their body hydrated. All schools should ensure that adequate facilities are provided for the availability of safe drinking water. Students can carry water bottles and drink water from the bottles.



Drinking water and its importance

During the morning assembly, the heads of schools would address the students about the need for drinking an adequate quantity of water and its advantages and the ill effects of dehydration. In this regard, the circular stated that the students should be educated on how to use the toilets hygienically, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department has re-engaged the guest Trained Graduate Teachers for various subjects in all four regions of the UT from today for the current academic year on a consolidated pay basis. This would be a stop-gap arrangement till teachers are recruited for the vacant posts, stated a School Education Department order.

The department has also issued textbooks to students in almost all schools and the remaining would be distributed in the next couple of days, according to an official.