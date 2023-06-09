In a bid to ease the load on students, the State Education Department in Telangana has made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing the implementation of a monthly "No Bag Day" in schools, starting this academic year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Scheduled on the fourth Saturday of each month, this initiative will grant students a total of 10 bagless days throughout the year, alleviating the weight of their academic responsibilities.

The School Education Department recently unveiled the academic calendars for schools across the state, outlining the forthcoming academic year from June 12, 2023, to April 23, 2024. In addition to outlining vacation and examination dates, the calendar introduces new activities aimed at fostering a holistic learning environment. These activities include a dedicated reading hour, yoga and meditation, seamlessly integrated into the daily school routine.

Education Secretary Vakati Karuna told The New Indian Express that the introduction of "No Bag Day" is part of the government's efforts to address the burdens faced by students. The state government is actively working towards reducing bag weight on all school days, providing children with the opportunity to engage in extracurricular and non-curricular activities. Detailed guidelines for conducting these activities have been issued to schools and have been made available on the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) website.

While the academic calendar mentions daily yoga and meditation to be incorporated during or after the school assembly, Karuna clarified that the immediate implementation of these practices will be limited to a five-minute time slot per day. Moreover, the government has allocated a dedicated 30 minutes every day for reading.

10,000 new libraries

As part of the Education Day celebrations on June 20, the state plans to introduce 10,000 libraries across Telangana, enabling children to access a wide array of books. This year will also see the introduction of vibrant and informative textbooks. During the designated reading time, students will be encouraged to explore various reading materials, ranging from textbooks and newspapers to magazines and storybooks. Karuna said the promotion of a reading culture by encouraging students to read aloud in classrooms, among peers, and even in their local communities.

According to the academic calendar, digital lessons will be transmitted for all classes on working days, with each lesson lasting between 20 to 25 minutes. Teachers will spend an additional five minutes discussing the topic prior to the programme, ensuring students are prepared to watch. Following the transmission, a comprehensive discussion will be conducted to foster a deeper understanding of the material.