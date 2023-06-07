An alleged leak of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) has come forward just a few days after the exam was conducted.

The exam for the recruitment of Nursing Officer posts was conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). However, a number of photos and screenshots of the question paper started circulating on social media after the exam despite cameras or cell phones being barred in exam centres.

Students are alleging hacking and manipulation in the conduction of the exam.

Candidates share grievances

Vishal Rohilla, who appeared for the examination on June 3, told Edex Live, “In one of the photos, the corner of a bed is visible indicating that it was being attempted at home. How can someone be at the exam centre and another place at the same time? Clearly unfair means have been used.”

Further, there are allegations that remote-controlling software like AnyDesk were used during the examination.

According to the reports, AIIMS has formed an internal committee to probe the matter. EdexLive was unable to reach the AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas for a comment on the allegations.

Rocky Sharma from Jaipur, Rajasthan, said that they had sent an email to the AIIMS director after the pictures surfaced on the internet but have not received any response yet.

“This is really unfair to the students who work hard for this exam for years. The registration fee is Rs 3000 which is already too high for a few students. All our attempts have gone to waste. How were these pictures taken when no cellphones are allowed inside the exam centre?” said Rocky.

The exam was conducted for the appointment of 3,055 nursing officers at 19 AIIMS and central government hospitals across the country.