Published: 07th June 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: List of top 30 architecture institutes in India
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee takes the top spot. Here's the rest of the list
Just last year, Godrej Group's flagship company Godrej & Boyce conducted a survey which involved students from 22 architecture colleges in India. The title of the survey is Building Sustainable Future, Together.
The findings of the survey were that more than 46% of those who responded to the survey knew about technologies that would push green innovations; 54% had a lack of hands-on experience during their course and 25% of them were firm in their belief that the curriculum they are currently pursuing can help them develop sustainable projects.
On that note, the Architecture category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on June 5 lists the top 30 architecture institutes in the country where students can empower themself with a degree that can equip them with the necessary skills required to thrive in the field. Here's the list:
NIRF Rankings 2023: Architecture category: Top 30 institutes of India
1) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
2) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
3) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
4) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
5) School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
6) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
7) Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
8) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
9) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
10) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal
11) School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
12) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
13) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
14) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
15) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
16) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
17) College of Engineering Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
18) School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada - Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh
19) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
20) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand
21) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru - Karnataka
22) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
23) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka
24) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
25) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, MAHE - Udupi - Karnataka
26) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra - Jammu and Kashmir
27) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
28) National Institute of Technology Hamirpur - Hamirpur - Himachal Pradesh
29) Chandigarh College of Architecture Sector-12 - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
30) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab