Just last year, Godrej Group's flagship company Godrej & Boyce conducted a survey which involved students from 22 architecture colleges in India. The title of the survey is Building Sustainable Future, Together.

The findings of the survey were that more than 46% of those who responded to the survey knew about technologies that would push green innovations; 54% had a lack of hands-on experience during their course and 25% of them were firm in their belief that the curriculum they are currently pursuing can help them develop sustainable projects.

On that note, the Architecture category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on June 5 lists the top 30 architecture institutes in the country where students can empower themself with a degree that can equip them with the necessary skills required to thrive in the field. Here's the list:

NIRF Rankings 2023: Architecture category: Top 30 institutes of India

1) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

2) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

3) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

4) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

5) School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

6) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

7) Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

8) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

9) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

10) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal

11) School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

12) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

13) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

14) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

15) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

16) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

17) College of Engineering Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

18) School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada - Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh

19) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

20) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand

21) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru - Karnataka

22) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

23) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka

24) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

25) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, MAHE - Udupi - Karnataka

26) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra - Jammu and Kashmir

27) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

28) National Institute of Technology Hamirpur - Hamirpur - Himachal Pradesh

29) Chandigarh College of Architecture Sector-12 - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

30) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab