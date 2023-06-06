Innovation is a new category this year when it comes to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 which were released by the Minister of State for Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday, June 5.

As many as 109 IPRs were filed in 2022 by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur which sits right on top of the Innovation category. Overall, the institute based out of Uttar Pradesh has filed 950 IPRs till date. About 130 technologies have been licensed to partners in the industry and the translational rate of the institute stands at 13.68%.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the remarkable growth of IIT Kanpur's innovation ecosystem in recent years. Our Incubation Centre (Startup Incubation & Innovation Centre) has experienced rapid expansion, nurturing start-ups in some of the most cutting-edge technologies such as Cyber Security, Blockchain, Defence, AI/ML, CleanTech, GreenTech, AgriTech, and Fintech," says Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur. Here's a complete list of institutes that feature in the category.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 institutes in the Innovation category

1) Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

2) Indian Institute Of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

3) Indian Institute Of Technology Hyderabad - Telangana

4) Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi - Delhi

5) Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee - Uttarakhand

6) Indian Institute Of Science, Bengaluru - Karnataka

7) Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra

8) Indian Institute Of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram - Tamil Nadu

9) National Institute Of Technology Calicut - Kerala

10) Indian Institute Of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh