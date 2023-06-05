Members of CISPMAM (CBSE, ICSE, State Private School Management Association Mysuru) have reached out to Karnataka Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, urging him to reconsider the proposal of altering school textbooks. According to The New Indian Express, they argue that implementing such changes at this time would be unwise.

In a letter addressed to the minister, Sudhakar S Shetty, the Founding President of CISPMAM and former President of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries, wrote a letter to the minister stating that the group represents more than 240 private schools in the districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu.

He said, “In the name of textbook revision, students are facing a huge problem for the last four years. There are attempts by the current government to revise the textbooks now but any such move will have an adverse effect on the kids. The revision of textbooks should complete before November and December and not during the time of school reopening. Government must immediately take steps to withdraw any such decision”

Highlighting the already commenced academic year in many private schools since May 20, Shetty noted that more than two chapters have already been covered. "The school textbook revision committee constituted by the government should have 10 representatives from private schools. Keeping them away from the meeting by not giving them representation is not going to do any good. There are 1,400 ICSE, 3,600 CBSE and 18,000 state syllabus private schools," he said.

As per the report, Shetty requested the government to reconstruct the committee, comprising representatives and officials from both private and public schools, along with retired officials and begin working on the modification of textbooks in December.