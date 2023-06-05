Teachers and parents in Tamil Nadu have been appealing to the state government to delay the reopening of schools for an additional 10 days due to the soaring temperatures in the region, reports The New Indian Express.

The parents and teachers mentioned that the initial decision to postpone the reopening until June 7, made by the school education minister, was based on the meteorological department's prediction that the heat would subside after today, June 5. However, the situation has now changed, with several parts of the state experiencing an unprecedented heatwave in recent days. Consequently, they are urging the government to reconsider its decision and postpone the reopening once again.

Associations and parents share concerns

As per the New Indian Express report, raising concern over the lack of proper infrastructure in many schools, a member of the Tamil Nadu PG Teachers’ Association said, "Many of the schools lack classrooms that have good ventilation. It is also not sure if they even have fans. The health department has also advised to stay indoors as much as possible. The government should wait to reopen schools till the heat wave is over.”

Parents also voiced their apprehension about sending their children back to school in the current conditions. Diviya Bharathi, a resident of Red Hills, shared, "I have two children studying Class IV at a private school. Even at home, I have to remind them often to drink water. It won't be possible for teachers to ensure that all the students are hydrated and check if they have any heat-related problems. The school can finish the syllabus by planning better and conducting classes on Saturdays, if required. For now, reopening of schools should be postponed.”