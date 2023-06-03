The Tamil Nadu School Education Department, along with other departments, will conduct week-long awareness programmes on various issues that have an impact on the physical and mental health of children, in the last week of June. For the same, the school education department has asked the districts to form a team with members from various departments and headed by collectors, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Further, the programmes will begin on June 26 with the students taking an oath. Offering a reason as to why this programme is being conducted, the report said that the COVID-19-induced lockdown has brought major changes in the learning process of children. Considering this, awareness will be created not just on learning issues but also on laws including Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, road safety, and internet safety.

Teachers must ensure the students are informed about various government schemes that will be useful to them. Social welfare, health and police departments will also participate in the initiative.

On the other hand, about 40,000 children have joined LKG and UKG classes. Speaking on this, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday, June 2, said that 40,000 children have joined LKG and UKG classes in 2,381 government schools across the state.

The demands of teachers will be fulfilled by bringing them to the attention of the chief minister. The distribution of textbooks will start from the day of reopening, he further said.