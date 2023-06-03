As government degree colleges continue to stare at a growing faculty crunch, the Odisha government on Friday, June 2, allowed principals of these colleges to re-engage guest faculty members for the next academic session of 2023-24. In a directive to the principals, the department said guest faculty members who were roped in during the 2022-23 academic year can be re-engaged considering the increasing workload, student strength and vacancies.

Further, principals were also instructed to select new guest faculties for fresh engagement if there is a further requirement during the new academic session. Additionally, the department has been increasing seats and introducing new self-financing courses in many of the colleges to increase the gross enrollment ratio in the new session, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

There are about 1,024 degree colleges in the state and of which, 53 are run by the Higher Education Department. As per the sources, at least 40 per cent of faculty positions in government degree colleges are vacant. Although the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has been recruiting faculty members in various subjects to government degree colleges in the state, the number of appointments is not commensurate with the requirement. Moreover, recruitment is under progress currently.

Education activists said while 488 and 662 categories of degree colleges (non-government and government aided) are in a better position when it comes to faculty positions, the situation is worsening in government degree colleges with faculty members retiring every month.

President of the 662 category of the non-government-aided colleges and teachers and staff association, Golak Nayak said only 10 per cent of faculty positions are vacant in 662 category colleges. Visiting faculty in government degree colleges are paid Rs 500 per class with monthly remuneration not exceeding Rs 25,000, he added.