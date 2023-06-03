For Aradhya Awasthi, a Class VI student in Delhi-NCR, coding is being creative, having fun and learning to be innovative. For Tanmit Kaur, who is in Class IX, learning coding helps open new career avenues and create solutions to solve real-life problems. As the demand for skilled coders and software developers skyrockets in a post-pandemic era, especially in the age of generative AI (aka ChatGPT) and other next-gen technologies, Indian girls are not far behind and are now learning the ropes to become world-class coders, as stated in a report by IANS.

"I am fascinated by algorithm-based careers like in the world of finance. Coding has not only instilled confidence in me but has also given me a fresh career option which I may explore later in life to build innovative solutions to solve real-life problems," Kaur, a student at Noida-based Indraprastha Global School, told IANS.

Amid widespread tech layoffs, developers have emerged as the most sought-after role in India, especially those who can design, develop and maintain the front-end and back-end of a web application, according to job portal Indeed, as stated in a report by IANS.

Developers today make up five of the top 10 job roles. The job roles that have seen the highest growth since pre-pandemic are data engineer (353 per cent), site reliability engineer (260 per cent), assistant engineer (254 per cent), application developer (235 per cent) and cloud engineer (220 per cent). There are 45,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI) job openings in India, with data scientists and Machine Learning (ML) engineers being among the most sought-after careers, according to the latest report by TeamLease Digital, a tech staffing firm.

In April during his India visit, Apple CEO Tim Cook told IANS that "Coding is the only global language. It is a way to express yourself and arguably, we need more of that in the world and bring the world closer." Additionally, he has always emphasised that coding should be taught as early as elementary school.