A female college student was allegedly drugged and raped before being abandoned near a mountain pass in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police said today, Friday, June 2. The incident was reported from Thamarassery in the northern district of the state on May 30 and an accused in the case has been identified, they added, as stated in a report by PTI.



Further, giving more details, the police informed that a detailed investigation has been launched after recording the victim's statement. They said the accused would be nabbed soon and the investigation is also looking into whether more people were involved in the incident.



How did the incident happen?

The woman, a first-year graduate student, was allegedly abandoned near a curve of the Thamarassery churam (mountain pass) that connects the realms of Wayanad to Kozhikode after being drugged and raped, they said.

As per police, the woman, who was staying as a paying guest near her college under the Thamarassery police station limit, had left for her home on May 30. When she did not reach home, the family members filed a missing complaint with the police.



As the investigation was in progress, the woman contacted her family members and she was rescued, as stated in a report by PTI.