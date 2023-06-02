A two-day workshop was organised on the premises of Centurion University, Odisha, Jatni campus in association with PAN India (Trimble) on May 29 and 30, 2023.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof Jagannath Padhi, Campus Director and Dr Sujata Chakraborty, Dean, School of Engineering & Technology (SoET). PAN India consultants Umesh Kumar and V Sharma were also present as the invited guests who provided hands-on training during the course of the two days regarding the advanced technology opted in various geospatial applications in the present global scenario to participants who included undergraduates, research scholars and faculty members.

Professor Dr Ashis Kumar Padhi from the Department of Geography of Utkal University also addressed the audience about his experience in this geospatial world.

The utility of the workshop to geospatial students was informed by the workshop convenor Dr Kamal Kumar Barik (Head of Department, Civil Engineering of Bhubaneswar campus). With the advent of smart and green India, the old, orthodox, time-consuming and low-precision surveying method needs to be superseded by modern surveying technology, that is, total station, Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System (GPS/GNSS), drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), for better planning and management of the geospatial domain.

The students and civil engineering staff members of both campuses participated in the workshop. At the outset, Dr Prafulla Kumar Panda, (Head of Department, Civil Engineering of Paralakhemundi Campus) gave the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries on the dias and participants of the workshop.