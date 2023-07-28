Seventeen international students of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, who have graduated in different disciplines, were awarded their degree certificates at a Graduation Ceremony held on July 27, Thursday.

The students, belonging to Syria, Ethiopia, Bhutan and Nepal, graduated in disciplines of Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Science and Information Technology and Electrical Engineering completing the four-year courses at the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA, who was the chief guest at the programme, gave away the certificates.

Prof Manjula Das, Controller of Examination; Prof Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology; Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare); Prof Renu Sharma, Additional Dean (Student Affairs), ITER and Prof Nachieketa K Sharma, Director, University Outreach Programme, were present.

Addressing the graduating students, Prof Nanda congratulated them for completing the four-year journey saying they must have had a difficult time away from home when the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill.

“You have passed out of a university which has been ranked 15th in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and an Engineering college ranked 27th nationally for the second consecutive year. I am confident the education imparted to you will be of much use when you return to your country,” he said.

Two students from Syria, Belal Ayman Jawhara and Afraa Jumma, who delivered acceptance speeches, thanked the teachers and others for making it possible for them to complete the courses with their help and guidance.

“When we came (here) in 2019, we were confused and scared, but we were made to feel at home. India is now my second country and I have spent the best four years of my life at SOA,” Jawhara said.

Prof Das and Prof Nachieketa K Sharma also addressed the graduating students while Prof Renu Sharma proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Sthitapragyan compered the programme.