On July 25, the Union Public Service Commission (USPC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) aspirants staged a protest at Nehru Vihar, Delhi, regarding the issue of unfairness when it comes to CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test) paper this year. Alleging arbitrary practices, the students urged the commission to change its selection procedure.

To recall, on July 10, Civil Services Examination (CSE) aspirants held a conference demanding a few relaxations from the UPSC. "After all the pleas left unaddressed, aspirants have hit the road now," said an aspirant, Gaurav Thakur, while in a conversation with EdexLive. Giving more details, he said, "Around 150 aspirants participated in the protest at Nehru Vihar, close to Mukherjee Nagar. After sitting from 5 pm to 9 pm, aspirants staged a candle march followed by a rally."

"The rally witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 aspirants, followed by a sit-in-protest at Batra, Mukherjee Nagar," he added. Speaking to EdexLive about the issue, Gaurav asserts that the issue remains the same, with the primary demand being to lower the cut-off percentage from 33 to 23 per cent for the Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT).

A section of the candidates also allege that the selection criteria of the exam are "lopsided", as every year, about 75 per cent of those who qualify belong to Engineering and Science backgrounds, which posits that the selection becomes discriminatory to those from Humanities backgrounds.

