The Kuki-Zomi medical students from Imphal, Manipur, staged a protest today, Tuesday, July 25, demanding 'safe shelter' from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to continue their studies.

In a video shared by PTI on Tuesday, several students could be seen holding placards that say “SOS Save Our Studies”, “We Need A Solution” and “Save Kuki-Zo Students”.

“Due to the ongoing conflict that is going on in Manipur, many Kuki-zo students have been forced to flee from their homes in Imphal and we have to seek shelter anywhere outside of Manipur,” PTI quoted a second-year-student of Shija Academy of Health Sciences.

She also added it is impossible for the students to return to the violence-struck state. The students demanded a safer environment outside Manipur to continue their studies.

The violence between two ethnic communities in Manipur, Kukis and Meitis, has continued for about three months now.

Reports say that at least 130 people have been killed and 400 wounded in violence that began in May. Additionally, more than 60,000 have been forced from their homes amidst the violence.

Recently, the tension escalated when violent visuals from the Northeastern state surfaced on the internet. Following this, several political parties, students' and teachers’ unions have staged protests across the country condemning the state of security in Manipur.