A 20-year-old engineering student in Madurai, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, July 23, an hour after participating in a marathon at Madurai Medical College, reported The New Indian Express.

Dinesh Kumar, a mechanical engineering student in his final year at a private engineering college in Madurai, completed his marathon. However, he collapsed in the restroom after having convulsions half an hour later.

He was later taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where he was treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). Kumar suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at the hospital, following which, he died without responding to the treatment, TNIE added. The deceased’s body has been handed to the family after an autopsy.

The marathon, Uthiram 23, was conducted to raise awareness about blood donation and was flagged off by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian.

As per TNIE, around 4,500 participants took part in the event. The marathon started around 6 am and participants returned to the college by crossing Gandhi Memorial Museum and via Aravind Hospital in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Health Minister at the event

While speaking at the event, Health Minister M Subramanian said that the state government has urged the union government to complete the Madurai AIIMS construction work during a recent health officials meeting chaired by the union government.

He also added that in order to bring Tamil Nadu back to number one at the national level, blood donation awareness is being continuously spread across the state.