The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, July 19, with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA). The move is aimed at building capacity in international affairs and foreign policy.

ICWA is India’s premier and oldest think tank on foreign policy and international affairs. The MoU was signed between Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, and Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, Director-General, ICWA, as per a report by ANI.

The agreement will be valid for three years. The goal is for the institute and ICWA to work together in pursuit of their goal of expanding awareness and knowledge.

“In today’s interconnected world, collaborative interventions in international affairs and promotion of synergies on multiple fronts is the need of the hour. IIT Guwahati’s collaboration with ICWA will be a major step towards the combined efforts to address the challenges and opportunities in the global arena and shared vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future,” Prof Iyer said at the signing event.

He added that the expected outcomes of the collaboration will include the intellectual development of stakeholders in universities, academic institutions, industries and other partners located in Assam, regarding awareness of international affairs and Indian foreign policy. Joint studies through mutually agreed modalities on issues of common interest will also be undertaken.

The MoU is the outcome of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to IIT Guwahati. Dhankhar, who is also the President of ICWA, announced this collaboration during his address at the institute's 25th Convocation. "This collaboration would give the institute a window to the world of a different nature,” he had said, as per ANI.