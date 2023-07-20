According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the results of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (CUET PG) 2023 would be announced shortly. It may be noted that the final answer key was released on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in yesterday, July 19.

In a tweet, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar mentioned, "CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates."

The exam was held from June 5-17, and re-exams took place at various testing locations across the nation from June 22 to June 30. The provisional answer key was released on July 13 and the last date to raise objections was July 15.

The results would also be made available on the official website. Candidates would require their application number and date of birth to access the results.

However, a section of the students who appeared for the Political Science paper has been complaining about "gross injustice" doled out to them by the UGC and the National Testing Agency (NTA), as there were "wrong" questions in the paper, which were not removed or changed, though they raised objections duly. Among the four challenged questions, three are value-based, as per students.