A 19-year-old second-semester student pursuing his academics at a popular engineering college in Bengaluru reportedly died by suicide after he was caught for alleged exam malpractice. This happened on Monday, July 17, between 12.40 pm and 1 pm, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The student's parents were informed by the management and they were requested to join their son for a counselling session. The student was upset that his parents were informed.

As per the police, the name of the student is Aditya Prabhu who is a resident of Muddinapalya in Annapoorneshwari Nagar in Karnataka.

"The student jumped from the eighth floor of the institution's building. He was found using his mobile phone while writing the exam around 11.30 am. After informing his parents, the institution's management called him for counselling. Upset by this, the student ran away from the campus. He then reportedly went to the eighth floor of an old building of the institution and jumped down. We are going through the CCTV footage to get a clear picture of what happened. We will record the statements of the college management," P Krishnakant, DCP (South), told the media.

Aditya Prabhu hails from Mangaluru and it is being reported that when his parents were on the way to the college, the student took the extreme step. The body was shifted to the KIMS Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Girinagar police have registered a case of unnatural death.