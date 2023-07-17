Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started accepting online applications for admission into its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency programmes for the upcoming academic year, reports PTI. The university has announced that for the new session, they will be considering the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions.

According to the report by PTI, in a notification released on July 16, the varsity stated that they are inviting online applications. "JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24,” said JNU in the notice.

The online admission window for UG courses will be open until August 2, according to the university.

JNU has confirmed that CUET UG scores will be applicable for admission into all of its programmes, including BA (Hons) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and all its Certificate of Proficiency programmes.

However, candidates who are interested in pursuing JNU's BTech course in the upcoming session will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of CUET-UG 2023 on Saturday, July 15, which is the second-largest entrance exam in the country. More than 11.11 lakh candidates participated in the second edition of this significant examination.