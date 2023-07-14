The National Medical Commission (NMC) deferred the National Exit Test (NExT) exam. While many feel it's a big relief for medical students, other sections of students await further clarification. Speaking to EdexLive, Foreign Medical Students (FMGs) felt it is not clear whether they have to give NExT or not.



Speaking more on this, FMG Rachita Dinesh Kurmi from Shandong University, China, said, "This is definitely good news that NEXT has been deferred. But it is still not clear whether the 2019 batch has to give the NEXT exam or not."

"Although it gives us (or the 2020 batch) more time to prepare for NExT and understand the depth and clinical aspect that this exam needs, I hope that NMC comes up with a proper curriculum and schedule for the NEXT exam according to the perspective and convenience of the students," she stressed.

Reacting to the NExT exam being deferred, another FMG student from China and All India students coordinator of Indian students in China, FMGPA (Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association) Dr Shahroz Khan said, "I personally am confused why is this so complicated. One day, they announce the exam followed by a mock test on another day and then they defer it. Authorities don't realise that they're really playing with the emotions of aspirants. Everyone is afraid of this new evil now."

Regarding mock tests and a registration fee that was collected, he questions, "What about the mock registration fee that was introduced, will it be refunded? If yes, then when?".

The 2019 batch awaits an official announcement

Stating that they are waiting for an official notice from NMC, Rachita said, "We are still waiting for NMC's decision on whether the batch of 2019 has to give NExT or not. So far, as of what we heard, the Union Health Minister said at a session that the 2019 batch will not have NExT but an official announcement from NMC is still pending."



Moreover, "The notice doesn't mention any specifics about the batches. We are just keeping our fingers crossed hoping the decision is in the favour of students," she stresses.

On the other hand, Khan highlights that FMGs' voices go unheard and that they are not treated on par with Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs). "We all know the introduction of the NExT marks an equality between FMGs & IMGs, yet again it has proved how FMGs are ignored," he said.

Adding more, he said, "IMGs are fearless to protest against NMC. On the other hand, FMGs know they've to face NMC after the course, hence, FMGs are afraid to raise their voice or protest against any injustice." However, protests or voices raised by FMGs mostly go unheard or ignored, he shares.