The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) yesterday, on Thursday, July 13.

Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate entrance exam this year can now download the provisional answer key along with the question paper with recorded responses from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Along with this, the NTA has also opened the window to raise any objections against the answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay Rs 200/- as processing fees for each question the objection is raised for. The window will remain open till Saturday, July 15 till 11.50 pm.

This year, the CUET-PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country.

The examination for admission into postgraduate courses across universities in India was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad, said a report by Hindustan Times.

Though no dates have not been announced yet for the official declaration of CUET PG results, candidates can expect the results soon after the answer key objection ends, reports state.

The results are expected to be released by mid-July. For more details, the candidates can visit the official website of CUET PG.