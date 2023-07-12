To make it easier for new students to ease into the new environment, the Plus Two students of Eravu St Joseph's EMHSS built a robot named Cybot. On Monday, July 10, when the Plus One students came to the school for the first time, Cybot welcomed them with a red rose, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"It was their own idea to make a robot. With the support of their teacher, Smitha, students of the Computer Science stream did quite well," shared Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan, the school's manager.

"The students were all excited to see such a welcome in the school. Not only the students, the parents, too, enjoyed the moment," Father Roy added.

The students used cardboard, paper and PVC pipe to build Cybot. The whole process took three weeks. The movements of the robot were controlled via a programme installed in a mobile phone.

"The project became so effortless for the students as they themselves had come up with the idea. Albin Sebi, a senior student who passed out of the school, too, helped them complete the robot," Father Roy said.

The team who made the robot included Benedict Paul, Bevin John, Sachin K S, Abhinav, Rohith, Drupad, Akshay Kumar, and Fidil S Kundukulam. The school comes under the famous Ship Church at Eravu.