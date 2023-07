The Odisha government will provide free uniforms to students of Classes IX and X in state-run and aided schools under the Mukhymantri Chhatra Chatri Paridhan Yojana. Earlier, students from up to Class VIII were entitled to free uniforms, an official said.



Giving more details, the official said, the students will get two pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a T-shirt, a track pant and a cap under the scheme. The dresses will be distributed from July 15, the official added.



However, there has been a slight change in the dress code. While boys will now wear checkered white shirts and hunter green pants, girls will wear white salwar, green jackets and kurta, as stated in a report by PTI.

The new uniforms will have the logo Ame Gadhibu Nua Odisha (We Will Build New Odisha). All students will wear T-shirts and track pants with a cap on Saturdays, he said. In this regard, both the school and mass education and Mission Shakti departments have issued letters.



The Directorate of Secondary Education has issued guidelines for the procurement and distribution of uniforms. Funds for the dresses, worth Rs 1,000 per set, will be provided from the state plan, the official said, adding that black shoes and white socks will be made compulsory for students, as stated in a report by PTI.