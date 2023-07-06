Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to review infrastructure gaps in childcare homes.

As per a PTI report, the minister has asked the commission to submit a report to the ministry so that it can be addressed in the Union Budget, a senior official has said.

According to section 27 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, it has been made mandatory to establish at least one Child Welfare Committee (CWCs) in each district as the authority to dispose of cases for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need and provide for their basic needs and human rights protection.

Infrastructure and financial support will be provided to the states and union territories to facilitate the setting up of CWCs in every district and to ensure their effective functioning under Mission Vatsalya.

Mission Vatsalya provides Rs 9.25 lakh for the construction of Child Welfare Committee buildings

The children's homes being constructed are required to have two rooms of 300 square feet each for CWCs.

In districts where an existing home has the required space available, it will have to be provided to the committee, an official said. However, in districts where there are no children's homes or the existing home has no space for the committee, funding will be provided under the mission for constructing or renting a suitable space.