Rains are lashing a few states already, especially Karnataka. In light of this, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, Kurma Rao M, has instructed educational institutions in the district to not make attendance mandatory. This is because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the region, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

An order was issued in this regard yesterday, July 4, Tuesday. It was also stated that the district collector has authorised tahsildars when it comes to deciding upon giving holidays for schools as a precautionary measure keeping in mind the monsoon season.

Students who have to cross rivulets, streams and rough terrain to get to educational institutions have been asked to stay at home in order to stay safe from the pouring rains. It was directed that in those schools where more number of students aren't able to attend day-to-day classes because of rain, holidays should be declared. It was also stated that schools whose buildings were crumbling, classes should not be taken in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Saturday afternoons and Sundays can be used to take extra classes to make up for the days the schools were shut. Parents and school authorities have been asked to ensure that students don't go near flooded areas and that students should be made aware of natural disasters.