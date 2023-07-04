With the due implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that emphasises the need for training and preparing professionals for subjects such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and enhance their chances at better employment, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching an online Bachelor of Science degree course in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on a leading learning platform, a press release said on Tuesday, July 4.



Available on the learning platform on Coursera, the online degree will prepare learners for high-pay and growing careers in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), it said.



The release said that to meet the demands of NEP 2020, IIT Guwahati is starting the online degree through multiple pathways, according to PTI.



Course details

The course, which is set to launch on July 19, will be available for anyone after Class XII or its equivalent, with Math as a compulsory subject and the classes are scheduled to start in October this year. Those eligible and registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced (in any year) will get direct admission, while those without it can complete an online course and gain entry based on their performance, it added. The course also offers multiple exit options.



Students will also be granted offers of job placement support from IIT Guwahati and access to a skill-based recruitment platform, Coursera Hiring Solutions.



"This programme teaches students the digital skills they need to thrive in the modern workforce. They graduate knowing how to implement the latest AI and data science techniques in any field, setting them up for success in their careers," said Prof Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director of IIT Guwahati.