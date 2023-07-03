Odisha's first-ever higher secondary school for visually-impaired students, Bhima Bhoi Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Visually-impaired, will be inaugurated this academic session, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The school is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik near Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind tomorrow, Tuesday, July 4. As per sources, this is the first higher secondary school where Plus II (Class XII) courses will be imparted to the visually-challenged students.

Initially, 24 visually-challenged students will be enrolled in Plus II first-year in the school. A 50-bed hostel building for both boys and girls will also be constructed on its premises in the near future.

Information Technology (IT) has been included as the vocational training in the school. Besides, the school will have History, Political Science, English and other general academic courses. The school also has an e-library under the 5T initiative.

What is 5T?

To boost higher education in the state of Odisha and to provide more educational opportunities to students, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had given the green signal for the Higher Education Department to implement the 5T plan.

What do the 5Ts stand for?

Transparency

Technology

Time

Teamwork

Transformation