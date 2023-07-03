The first-ever undergraduate (UG) results of Kalahandi University located in Bhawanipatna, Odisha were announced on Sunday, July 2. The results included toppers in different core subjects and the best graduate as well.

A total of 4,212 students from the university campus and 47 affiliated colleges of the university appeared for the examination in Arts, Science and Commerce streams, among which, 2,594 students passed, which makes the pass percentage 61.58 %.

The Best Graduate is Lalit Podh from the Physics stream under Kalahandi University College.

Subject toppers

In the Arts stream, core wise toppers in Anthropology, Economics, Education, English, Geography History, Political Science, Sanskrit and Sociology, meaning the subject toppers, are from Kalahandi University College.

In Hindi, students from Sri Sai Degree College, Kurumpuri; in Odia Sinapali Degree College, Sinapali and in Philosophy, National Degree College, Nuapada students topped.

In the Science stream, core wise toppers in Botany, Chemistry and Commuter Science are from Pragati Degree College, Bhawanipatna and in Math, Physics and Zoology, the number ones are from Kalahandi University College. In Accountancy of Commerce, a student from Kalahandi University College is the topper.

Besides these in Bachelor in Business Administration and Bachelor in Commuter Application under self-financing, 141 and 101 students respectively appeared with 101 ( 71.63%) passed out.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Satpathy, at a press meet, said the COVID pandemic initially adversely affected classroom teaching from the first to fifth semester period, but with full classroom teachings from the sixth semester, the result students achieved in the sixth semester was 91.13%. He said classroom teaching is the better mode in comparison to online teaching due to personal level interaction between teacher and students.