The Siksha O Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) EduTech to bridge the gap between industry and academia on Monday, January 30. L&T EduTech, a unit of the engineering giant, offers learning and assessment solutions.

L&T will initially offer professional training, internships, and placement opportunities to SOA's core Engineering students (civil, electrical, mechanical, and electrical and electronics engineering) and extend the benefits to other disciplines in the future, according to Professor Sujit Dash, head of SOA's training and placement cell. The MoU aims to improve employment prospects for students and professionals in various engineering and technology fields. "Focusing on employability, L&T is set to launch a series of industry-led application-oriented courses under its EduTech programme, called the L&T CollegeConnect, which would be made available to SOA students," the press release states.

"SOA would cooperate and provide the solicited inputs, infrastructure and support to L&T. Both parties have agreed to provide the CollegeConnect series to the students in phases. It will enable the skill development of the students, preparing them for industry-based jobs," professor Dash said.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda (Pro-VC, SOA) and R Balasubramanian (consultant, L&T EduTech) signed the MoU with dignitaries including DN Thatoi (additional dean, academics), Dr Saroj Acharya (HOD, mechanical engineering), Dr Bidyadhar Basa (head, civil engineering), Dr Binod Sahu (head, electrical engineering), Dr Niranjan Nayak (head, electrical & electronics engineering), Dr Sumit Mitra (head, career development cell, ITER), Pramod Kumar Panda (chief admin officer, SOA) and Pabitra Kumar Parida (manager, L&T EduTech) in attendance.