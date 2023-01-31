The AGRIVISION 2023 conference on Agriculture and Rural Development concluded on January 29 at Centurion University (CUTM) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. 500 top international and national scientists, researchers, and students attended virtually and in person.

Officials from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Khurda and Nayagarh enabled 250 farmers they oversee to view the conference's exhibition and talk with experts. Noted scientists who have dedicated their careers to advancing science and agriculture were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards during the conference's closing ceremony, as per the institute's press release.

Dr Chittaranjan Kole, President, Prof C Kole Foundation, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Former Director General, ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) cum Secretary, DARE (Department of Agricultural Research and Education), Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG-IMD (The Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department) Government of India, Dr Ajit Kumar Shashany, Director, ICAR-NIPB (National Institute of Plant Biotechnology) and Dr Ravishankar CN, Director cum Vice-Chancellor, ICAR-CIFE (Central Institute of Fisheries Education) were the awardees.

Moreover, the former patron of AGRIVISION, Late Padmashri Dr Ajay Kumar Parida, Former Director, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, was posthumously given the Outstanding contribution in the field of Life Science award. His wife, Dr Rashmi Mohapatra, received the award on his behalf. Additionally, scientists and research scholars who were nominated under different award categories were awarded at the ceremony.

Four women entrepreneurs were also felicitated at the conference. They were Rashmi Sahoo, Founder, FROZIT and Director, Ruchi; Baishakhee Jena, Founder, Flora Sanitary Napkins; Sushree Sangita Priyadarshini, Fonder, Kaagaja Phula Arts and Durga Priyadarshini, Founder, Gaumaya Agro Paints Pvt Ltd.

"A cultural troupe from Assam was nominated by Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre to perform Bihu Dance. Odisha's Language, Literature and Culture Department also sent different cultural troupes to perform folk dances in the programme. The Soul Tunes band performed live on the closing night. Famous Ollywood singer Abhinash Dash, Lopamudra Dash and Jeet Choudhury enthralled the audience with their melodious performance," the press release states.

Apart from Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, there were 7 other guests of honour at the ceremony. They are Dr Joy Krushna Jena, DDG Fisheries Sciences, Government of India, Dr Bijoy Kumar Sahoo, Vice-Chancellor, SOA University, Prof Prassanjit Mishra, Dean, Extension Education, OUAT (Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology), Dr Supriya Pattnayak, VC, CUTM, Dr Yashwaswi Nayak, Dean, SoAS, CUTM, Dr Arup Kumar Mukherjee, Principal Scientist, ICAR-NRRI (National Rice Research Institute) cum President, SARM (Society for Agricultural Research and Management) and Dibyanshu Prasad Das, Secretary, SARM.

Dibyanshu Das and Dr Gyanranjan Mahalik, CUTM Botany Department Assistant Professor, gave the vote of thanks at the ceremony. Adyashree Dibyadarshini handled coordination and stage management, according to the press release.