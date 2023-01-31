A Class XII student was allegedly stabbed to death outside his school premises in Okhla, in Southeast Delhi. On Tuesday, January 31, police informed that the boy was stabbed following a quarrel between two groups of students.

The victim has been identified as Mohan, an 18-year-old boy from Kalkaji school, and a resident of JJ camp in Okhla, Phase II. The quarrel between the students occurred near Hansraj Sethi Park, during which he allegedly suffered stab wounds to the chest, as per a report by PTI.



The victim's family has alleged the teenager had gone to school for attending his physical education exam, and while returning, a group of boys caught hold of him and started quarrelling with him. During the fight, one of them took out the knife and stabbed him in the chest. Police suspect the fight took place over the teenager talking to a girl.

According to the officials, the victim was admitted to the Purnima Sethi Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. "A case of murder has been registered. CCTV footage from the area has been checked and local enquiry is being conducted to identify and trace the culprits," the police said.

Meanwhile, Mohan's mother, Geeta, said, "My son had gone to school but he never returned. My daughter's wedding is scheduled to take place on February 6. Instead of wedding celebrations, we are now preparing for the last rites of my son. He is no more. I want justice for my son. Those who killed him should not be spared and must be punished."

Narrating the sequence of events, the victim's brother, Gautam said he had gone to a showroom to book the purchase of television but had suddenly received a call from his father, who asked him to reach the hospital immediately, and told him that Mohan had been stabbed. "When I reached the hospital, I saw my father crying profusely," he stated.

"My brother had left home for school around 8 am to attend his physical education exam. After writing the paper, when he got out of the school premises, a group of students who were already gathered outside the school caught hold of him. They started fighting with him and when he tried to escape, they even stabbed him in the chest with a knife," he alleged, as per a report by PTI.