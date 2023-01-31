A report by Reuters stated that the Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education has ordered private universities in Afghanistan to not allow female students to sit university entrance exams that are due in February.

For those Afghan students who are enrolled in Indian universities, this poses another problem amidst delays in issuing of visas by the Indian Embassy. Physical classes in Indian universities began in February last year after a gap due to the pandemic. However, with the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, students from the country were not granted visas. Moreover, the Taliban also banned girl students from attending universities in Afghanistan.

"At least women students should get the visa to go back to India and continue their studies because they are already at a disadvantage due to the Taliban's system. I wanted to go to India and study computer science but I cannot take this opportunity for myself, nor can I study here because the Taliban has banned education," said an Afghan girl student on the condition of anonymity, who was planning to sit for university entrance exams next month.

A letter from the ministry was addressed to institutions in Afghanistan's northern provinces, including Kabul, where exams are due to take place from the end of February. The letter stated that those institutions that did not observe the rules would face legal action, as per the Reuters report.

Earlier, e-Emergency X-Misc Visa for students from Afghanistan who were enrolled in Indian universities was rejected by the Indian government. This special electronic visa was made available only to citizens of Afghanistan, given the takeover of the country by the terror group, Taliban. It was to be valid only for six months.

Alternate options

Girl students who spoke to EdexLive said that visas should be arranged for them immediately so that they can go back to India and pursue their studies. "If not this, students should be provided with scholarships from other countries so that they can continue their studies and achieve something for the country," the student said.

To recall, women have been barred not only from educational institutions but also from working with NGOs now, among other restrictions that were imposed on them.