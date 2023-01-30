National General Secretary of Akila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Yagyavalkya Shukla said six per cent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) should be earmarked for education. In this regard, speaking to the media, Shukla said on the first day of the central working committee meeting of the parishad, which was held in Mysuru, Karnataka on Saturday, January 28, various important topics related to the education sector and contemporary issues were discussed.

Further, listing out the demands, Shukla said, "We demanded the Central government to set aside 6% of the GDP for the education sector in its budget, of which, 2% should be earmarked for higher education and research activities. The budget increase will be critical for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"We are placing various demands before the government on the subjects of budget increase, improving the condition of state universities and resolving problems related to various examinations," he added. Moreover, reacting to the BBC documentary series India: The Modi Question, Shukla said ABVP is of the opinion that the documentary is a clear symbol of biased and colonial backwardness.

"The recent BBC documentary is an effort to tarnish the image of India on the basis of lies," he said. Additionally, he said ABVP's Student Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL), which has been going on since 1966 to acquaint the youth of North East with the rest of India and vice-versa, will start from February 1.

Giving details about the yatra, he said, "More than 450 delegates will participate in the yatra. The Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra will pass through 64 places across the country and introduce the delegates to the length and breadth of India."

"ABVP has launched a nationwide campaign called Gyaat-Agyaat Hutatma where information will be collected about the freedom fighters of the Indian independence movement through the survey method. ABVP will pay tribute to these freedom fighters on March 23 at Delhi under Swaraj @ 75 programme," he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.