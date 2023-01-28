The National Testing Agency (NTA) will continue to administer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam once per year, in accordance with existing regulations, according to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request by Navneet Singh, a member of the All India Students' Union (AISU).



The RTI reply, shared on the Twitter account @JEEAfterBoard, stated that as per Section 14 (1) of the National Medical Commission Act (2019), the NEET UG serves as the uniform entrance exam for undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

"NTA will continue to conduct the exam only once a year as per existing norms. No change in regulations by NMC or Medical Council of India (MCI)," the tweet said.



Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2023 registrations ended yesterday, January 27 as per the given schedule, and if it is followed, the exam will be held on March 5. The demands for postponement are however growing. Not just this, dental surgery aspirants are also demanding an extension of eligibility criteria and a deferment of the exam- NEET MDS 2023 as was done with the NEET PG 2023.

