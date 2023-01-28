The Mumbai police will fund the education of a five-year-old rape victim who was assaulted earlier this month. As per PTI reports, a 15-year-old boy had sexually assaulted a child on the premises of a civic school in the Madanpura area of central Mumbai earlier this month.



According to the officials, the 15-year-old had dumped the child near her house. Not only was the boy arrested within six hours but also the Nagpada police of central Mumbai took it upon themselves to rehabilitate the victim. The girl who had to be admitted to a hospital and was later released will now get free education at a private school up to Class X.



The PTI report states several police officers have contributed to a fund to sponsor the education of the girl. An official informed that the Nagpada police station has chosen to help out the victim by financing her education up to Class X since she comes from a low-income family.



A total of Rs 11 lakh has been collected so far. According to the official, the money will assist the child to continue with her education up to Class X, and he also mentioned that the authorities were working to have the child accepted into a respectable school.