Since the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department had extended the admission dates for the academic year 2022-23 for first-year undergraduate courses in arts and science colleges to November 18 last year, timely completion of the syllabus for first-year students has become a cause of concern among the colleges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The academic year usually ends by mid-April, and within such a short span of time, completing the syllabus has become a challenge for teachers, especially for those in arts and science colleges. To deal with the situation, a few private colleges have already started conducting extra classes on Saturdays and now government colleges have been asked to do the same.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has issued a circular to principals of all government arts and science colleges to hold special classes on Saturdays, which usually is a holiday, for first-year students to ensure completion of the syllabus by May 1. If necessary, the colleges should also conduct extra classes to cover up the time lost due to the extension of the admission date.



Why was the admission date extended?

It may be noted that the higher education department, in September last year, had increased 20% seats in all government arts and science colleges across the state to accommodate the rise in demand for seats among students. Subsequently, to fill these enhanced seats, the admission date was extended to November 18, 2022.

"The DCE has asked us to complete the syllabus for first-year students by May 1 and has allowed government colleges to conduct classes on Saturdays. The regional joint directors have been directed to seek an action taken report on this matter from the principals by January 30," said an official of DCE, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Officials also cited there might be a delay of a few days in the first final examination this year. Meanwhile, private colleges are also considering conducting extra classes for their students.

"We usually conduct the first semester examination in December but this year it was held in mid-January. We are racing against time to complete the syllabus on time. We have already started conducting regular classes on Saturdays," said Principal of Guru Nanak College, MG Ragunathan.