The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha announced on January 24 that admit cards and college-wise roll numbers for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination-2023 are now available online in the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) e-space.



In a letter issued to all higher secondary school principals, CHSE Controller of Examination Ashok Kumar Nayak stated that regular and ex-regular candidates in arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams can access their admit cards and CNR (chronological numeral rolls or roll numbers) on SAMS. Principals have been instructed to submit a copy of each student's CNR to their assigned examination centres by February 8.



The Annual Higher Secondary Examination for the science stream will begin on March 1, followed by commerce and arts on March 2 and vocational studies on March 3. The practical exams will be held from February 1 to 10. According to reports by The New Indian Express, there will be 1,144 examination centres and six sub-centres for the examination. 446 higher secondary schools have been assigned to different examination centres and sub-centres.



The CHSE has also instructed all examination centres to have CCTV cameras installed before the start of practical exams on February 1, or risk being reassigned to centres with CCTV facilities. Examination materials are expected to arrive at the examination centres by January 2.