The draft answer key for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) examinations, held on Sunday, January 22, has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the provisional answer key from the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed. iitb.ac.in. Here are the steps to download the answer key and raise any objections.

Steps to download the answer key:

1) Visit the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed. iitb.ac.in

2) On the home page, select the ‘CEED 2023 draft answer key’ or ‘UCEED 2023 draft answer key’ link

3) The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format

Steps to raise objections:

1) Login to the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed. iitb.ac.in using the user id and password

2) On the screen, select step 3

3) Choose the correct question number from the drop-down menu and give your comments on that question; only 200 characters are allowed

4) If required upload the necessary documents and file

5) Select submit

Candidates can raise objections to multiple questions using the process outlined. The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were worth 240 and 200 marks respectively. IIT Bombay also made the marking schemes available along with the question papers, according to a report by The Indian Express.