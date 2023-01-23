The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be training students from over 100 schools in the city on robotics within a timeframe of two months. This responsibility has been taken by the technology innovation hub of IIT Delhi, IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Moreover, the hub had recently launched Delhi Robotics League (DRL) which is open to all Delhi Schools, and schools across all boards (ICSE, CBSE, etc.) in the city are eligible to participate. Registration for this league is free and has already crossed 100 schools. Also, the last date for registration is January 26, 2023.

What will IHFC do? It will organise several bootcamps, which will be supported by its incubated startups, Rancho Labs and The Innovation Story. The institute claims so far, over 800 students have benefited from 26 such bootcamps conducted during the last couple of weeks.

Additionally, the aim of these bootcamps is to encourage young minds to apply their skills and develop robots in teams. In these bootcamps, experts will train the students not only on the basics of robotics, but also how to use robotics in everyday life. This will also enable the students to participate in “Robo-Kancha”, which is to be played under the DRL 2023, a Delhi government initiative launched in partnership with IHFC.