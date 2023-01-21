The Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges' Association (KPPCA) has called for an update of the academic calendar of state universities and affiliated colleges in a letter addressed to the Vice Chairman of the state's Higher Education Council.

According to the letter, the academic calendar of state universities is behind that of private colleges. It argues that private, autonomous, and deemed-to-be universities begin their academic year earlier, leaving state universities and their affiliated colleges behind in the time frame.

This, the letter says, leads to multiple disparities in the academic activities of private and state universities. The delay in the admission process leads to students in state universities being one of the issues. The letter claims that while private universities completed their admission process last year by October, it took until December for state universities to wrap up admissions.

This leads to a "stretching of the academic year," says the KPPCA, which hinders students at state universities during placement. Students from state universities and affiliated colleges are denied opportunities by campus recruiters because their final semester gets delayed and the results are announced late. "Students from economically weaker sections and peri-urban and rural areas need placement support services in order to enhance their quality of life. This would promote inclusivity and provide access in true spirit," the letter adds.