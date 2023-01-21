An Indian diplomat in Dubai announced a partnership between India and UAE to establish the UAE as a global educational hub in addition to its status as a financial hub. Tadu Mamu, Consul (Press Information, Culture and Labour) of the Indian Embassy, stated that the pandemic has greatly increased the potential for online learning.



The chief guest of a global education conclave in Dubai, Mamu also emphasised the importance of balancing traditional physical learning with education technology. She added that the leadership in UAE is striving to make the Emirates a global education hub and stated, “We are seeing many big universities have made Abu Dhabi and the UAE their hub, and we see it progressing. India will be happy to be a partner in these arrangements," stated a PTI report.



Mamu, the Indian diplomat in Dubai, highlighted the close cultural and political ties between India and UAE, noting that these relations have been strengthened under the current leadership of both nations. The "Schools for the Future" conclave, held on January 19th in Dubai, brought together educational leaders and students from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to discuss potential solutions for redesigning and constructing schools of the future. Organized by Kyra Global, a company founded by Indian publisher KPR Nair in Dubai, the two-day event saw participation from 250 in-person attendees and thousands more virtually from around the world.



Mamu said the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Abu Dhabi, which was announced as part of a trade agreement last year, would greatly enhance bilateral cooperation, as reported by PTI.