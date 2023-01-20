Over a hundred students from Karnataka staged a protest today, January 20, 2023, demanding additional bus services to the district via Malavalli-Dugganahalli and Kadukottanahalli routes. The protest was staged against the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The students who were protesting stated that they were facing a number of issues and problems in reaching the districts owing to the low frequency of buses from different villages. As a result of this, they decided to protest at the Mandya bus stand in Karnataka against the KSTC.

The students said, "We have requested earlier also to provide additional buses but the KSRTC department did not provide us the service," stated a report by ANI.

Division Controller of KSRTC, N Nagaraju, said that he has accepted the appeal of the student and also added, "I immediately visited the spot of protest and talked with the students who were protesting. I have accepted the appeal of the students. I have promised the students to provide adequate bus services for them."

And in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu...

In other news about the scarcity of bus services for students, up to 25 students from two hamlets in Thondamuthur block, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu have been forced to walk at least three kilometres daily to get to the government high school in Nathegoundenpudur, which is in the outskirts of the city. This is due to the fact that the school route is not serviced by a single government bus, stated a report by The New Indian Express.